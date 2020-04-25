Webinar on virus impact
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a webinar with local community leaders, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 to discuss the impact of coronavirus on businesses.
To join the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/320725987
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
A video of the April 21 webinar is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChinoVal leyChamberOfCommerce/videos/823439361398657/.
A video of the April 14 meeting of community leaders discussing the coronavirus in the Chino Valley has been posted on YouTube by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information on federal loan programs, state programs, water challenges, public safety announcements and support programs for local businesses was provided by the panelists: Congressman Gil Cisneros’ (CA-20) representative Stephanie Wade, State Senator Connie Leyva (CA-39), Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors Curt Hagman, Inland Empire Utilities Agency Director Steve Elie, Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons, and U.S. Chamber Executive Director of the Western Region Jennings Imel.
Watch the video at https://youtu.be/Ndg1ciHXaYQ.
Business @ Breakfast
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business @ Breakfast meeting electronically, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 29.
To participate, visit https://zoom.us/j/104725651.
Information: 627-6177.
Chamber begins video project
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has embarked on a video project to highlight Chamber businesses.
The Chamber is currently looking to conduct four types of videos: How the Chamber has helped benefit your business, How your business is doing something above and beyond to support the community, How your business has been affected by COVID-19, and an information video where business owners give advice to other businesses on how to grow their business.
The videos will be conducted via Zoom in an interview-style format, according to Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber, 627-6177.
Funding for small businesses
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has posted links to funding opportunities available to small businesses. The links – available at https://chinovalleycham berofcommerce.com/coro navirus-update/ – include federal, state and private emergency assistance.
Chamber creates YouTube channel
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has created a YouTube channel to assist local businesses, according to Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
The channel can be accessed at https://www.you tube.com/channel/UCK cxrVvG_0QHutd39jF7bw (search for Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce).
Among the videos available on the channel are “Chino Valley Leaders on Coronavirus,” “Come to Your Census,” “How to Use Video Content to Grow Your Business,” and highlights of local businesses and business mixers.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber, 627-6177.
