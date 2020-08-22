Chino Hills offers video inspections
The Building Division for the City of Chino Hills instituted a video inspection program using the Zoom platform in early May to keep interior residential jobs moving along.
As of Aug. 4, the building division has successfully conducted 127 video inspections on occupied residential structures, according to a city manager report.
This program has allowed contractors and homeowners to complete their construction projects while keeping contractors, homeowners, and city personnel safe.
Yoga 6 coming to The Shoppes
Fitness studio Yoga 6 is coming to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, next door to the U.S. Army Career Center in Ste. 2012, according to a city manager report. Yoga 6, which operates nine studios in southern California, has recently submitted plans to the City of Chino Hills to remodel the 2,658-square-foot space.
The studio offers six different class types with specific aspects such as strength, agility, flexibility and balance.
B of A donates face masks
Bank of America donated 36,000 face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 among the Inland Empire’s most vulnerable populations Arrowhead United Way will receive 6,000 masks to distribute to low income residents and businesses; CAP San Bernardino will distribute 10,000 masks for staff, volunteers and those who use emergency assistance, homelessness support and food banks in San Bernardino; Inland Valley United Way will distribute 10,000 masks to skilled nursing facilities and food banks; and Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa will receive 10,000 masks for students.
Hospital recognized
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital for 2020-21” by U.S. News and World Report.
The hospital earned high performing ratings for aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder treatment.
More than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions.
