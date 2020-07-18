Delinquent rent for Señor Baja
Chino Hills residents expressed sadness to learn that a notice of delinquent rent has been placed on the doors of the popular Señor Baja restaurant in the Chino Hills Promenade Center at 14676 Pipeline Ave., near Little Caesars.
The storefront restaurant has been closed for at least two months.
The operators owe $1,380 for May and $1,380 for June, for a total of $2,760, according to the notice dated June 30. They were given three days to pay the amount in full or forfeit the lease.
The notice was signed by an attorney for the lessor, the Chino Hills Promenade Associates.
Hospital postpones elective surgeries
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center is again postponing some elective surgeries and procedures because of the surge in coronavirus cases.
The decision went into effect Monday, July 13.
The hospital is working with affected patients to notify them of the postponements.
“Our hope is that we can limit potential exposure for staff and patients, preserve critical resources such as personal protective equipment, and manage hospital beds that may be needed in the event of a surge of patients,” a hospital spokesperson said.
Business@ Breakfast in July
A Business@Breakfast virtual meeting hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take place 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
Serena Chapman from Bright Prospect will talk about the insights and actions of Bright Prospect in the response to COVID-19’s impact on students. The meeting will be held at https://us02.web.zoom.us/j/82575212766
The meeting access number is 82575212786.
Corner Bakery opens patio
Corner Bakery Café at 4517 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills reopened its patio for dining Monday.
The restaurant implemented enhanced sanitation and safety processes, and employees will wear a mask and gloves during their shifts.
The condiment station access will be limited to one customer at a time and placing orders online will be recommended to customers.
Contactless delivery is available and curbside pickup will be offered.
Guests are required to wear masks.
