Grant for economic resiliency plans
Bank of America awarded a $25,000 grant to the Inland Empire Business and Employment Recovery Fund in response to the effects of COVID-19 and the economic and educational challenges the pandemic has brought to the Inland Empire.
The Recovery Fund and Task Force provides research for economic recovery and resource coordination, supports the vulnerable small business community, and bolsters the region’s workforce and educational efforts needed for economic recovery and resiliency.
Business webinar Thursday
San Bernardino County’s Workforce Development Board will host a free webinar next week.
The webinar, titled “Supply Chain Optimization on the Road to Recovery,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 30.
Registration is taking place at https://www.sup plychainpt.eventbrite.com.
Information: wp.sbcounty.gov/workforce/events/.
The “Sustaining Productivity in the COVID-19 Virtual Workplace” webinar took place Thursday, July 23.
