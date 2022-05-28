Legal advice June 29
A panel will speak on “Best Legal Advice for Your Business” for the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business@Breakfast meeting from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleychamber.com.
CVS, Rite Aid going or gone
The CVS Pharmacy on Peyton Drive in the Crossroads Marketplace in Chino Hills will be closing its doors on June 15. A sign has been posted on the outside window and inside the store.
The Rite Aid Pharmacy in the Country Fair shopping center on Central Avenue at Philadelphia Center near Albertsons has already closed its doors and the “Rite Aid” sign is off the building.
Go Store It Self Storage
Madison Capital Group Management, LLC, has submitted an application to the City of Chino Hills for a site plan review, conditional use permit, and minor variance for the development of a self-storage facility on vacant land at the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, according to a City of Chino Hills development report. The facility would consist of a 115,740-square-foot, six-story self-storage building on 1.78 acres. City staff has completed the initial round of review for the proposal.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.