Free hose nozzles at IEUA in Chino
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency is offering free hose nozzles to residents in Chino and Chino Hills to recognize “Smart Irrigation Month” in July. The distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, while supplies last, at headquarters, 6075 Kimball Ave. in Chino.
IEUA asks residents to conserve water in the warmer months by including California natives in their landscapes, detecting and repairing leaks, and replacing irrigation controllers with a Smart Controller to automatically adjust to changes in the weather and landscape needs.
Information: ieua.org.
Restaurant earns award
Centro Basco restaurant in Chino was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year July 24 by 52nd District Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez.
Assembly Rodriguez represents Chino, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona and portions of unincorporated Fontana.
Centro Basco, which is located at 13432 Central Ave., south of Chino Avenue, opened in 1940 and has been owned by the Berterretche family since 1970.
The restaurant is the oldest Basque restaurant in the Chino Valley.
Business of the Month named
City of Chino named Cannataro’s restaurant as its Business of the Month, the city announced this week.
Owner Julie Cannataro opened the Italian restaurant 18 years ago at 12345 Mountain Ave., just south of the 60 Freeway.
“The restaurant has hosted countless fundraisers benefitting local non-profits throughout the years and they also provide assistance to the Let it Be Foundation, Isaiah’s Rock and the Chino Neighborhood House,” the city stated in a news release.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few months.
•Aug. 18: Janise Graham, “Exit Strategy.”
•Sept. 15: Dee Ann Chandler, “Level Up Your Marketing.”
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen, “Discovering No-Cost Business Services.”
•Oct. 6: Hazel Beck, “VBOC and Boots to Business Overview.”
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleychamber.com.
