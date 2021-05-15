The Goddard School opens
The Goddard School, for children ages six weeks to 6 years old, opened April 27 in a 10,000-square-foot facility at 16258 Pomona Rincon Road, just south of Chino Hills High School.
The school is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and has a capacity of 168 students.
Information: goddard school.com/Chino-HillsCA.
Business@Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in May, June and July. Meetings start at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom.
•May 19: Jennine Morel, “Better Bookkeeping.”
•June 2: Marijane Chuang and Chris Flores, “Moving your marketing to the vertical screen: Why your phone is all you need to get the job done.”
•June 9: Nicolette Wilson, “Mind, Body and Business.”
•June 16: Julia Estrada, “Navigating California’s Commercial Recycling Legislation” •June 23: Kristina Gutierrez, Melissa Demirci and Peter Joseph, “How COVID-19 changed the way we problem solve.”
•June 30: Ross Gile, “Transform your Chamber listing from boring to soaring.”
•July 14: Martiza Gomez, “Marketing on Social Media.”
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections- How to use your network to build a personal advisory board.” Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, (909) 627-6177.
Economic Forecast luncheon July 22
Chambers of Commerce from Chino Valley, Brea, Corona and Yorba Linda will host an Economic Forecast luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Eagle Canyon Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway in Corona.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Christopher Thornberg, the director of the University of California-Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.
Tickets are limited to sponsors of the luncheon because of coronavirus safety guidelines, but general admission tickets could be available if space permits.
Sponsorship packages ranging from $750 to $10,000 are available, Mr. Welborn said.
Information: https://bit.ly/2OdNzE1, call the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce at (909) 627-6177 or email Mr. Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com.
