Stater Bros. charity walk Oct. 4
Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer invite the public to participate in the Virtual Believe Walk Sunday, Oct. 4 to support programs and services at local cancer fighting organizations.
There are three Stater Bros. stores in the Chino Valley – 4721 Riverside Drive, Chino; 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino; and 14250 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills. The annual fundraising walk, which had taken place in downtown Redlands for the previous 12 years, has shifted to virtual this year.
A kick-off event will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. on Facebook at @believewalk and BelieveIE.com.
Register or donate today at BelieveIE.com or tex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.