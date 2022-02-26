Career fair today
Baldy View ROP Career Training Center will host a community open house and job career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Feb. 26) at 1501 S. Bon View Ave. in Ontario.
Participants can explore career opportunities, receive free health screenings, experience live demonstrations, obtain community resources and tour medical programs. Food, performances and prizes will be offered.
Information: baldyviewrop.com.
Send business news to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
