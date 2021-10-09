Recognition dinner Oct. 13
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Awards and Recognition Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Yanks Air Museum, 15121 Stearman Drive, at the Chino Airport.
Numerous businesses and business leaders from across the Chino Valley will be recognized. The new board of directions for the Chamber will be installed.
David Kramer of Chino Hills will be announced as the Champion’s Outstanding Citizen for 2021.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
New Farmer Boys opens
Farmer Boys opened its second restaurant in Chino on Tuesday at 7031 Kimball Ave., on the southwest corner of Euclid Avenue.
“We are extremely fortunate for the opportunity to deliver high quality food to new friends while expanding career and fundraising opportunities in the community,” said John Lucas, vice president of brand consistency. “We will announce the local high school benefitting from our grand opening fund raiser in the coming weeks.”
The restaurant, which is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, has a location at 13675 Central Ave., just north of Schaefer Avenue.
Information: farmerboys.com.
Ribbon cutting event Oct. 20
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 for the grand opening of AACE Home Care and Financial Services, 2545 Chino Hills Parkway #D in Chino Hills. Raffle prizes will be given.
Members of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:45 p.m.
Job Fair in Chino
A job fair hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Participants are asked to bring copies of their resume to hand out to potential employers.
Businesses can reserve a spot by visiting chinovalleychamber.com.
Information: (909) 627-6177.
