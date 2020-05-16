Grant open to small businesses
Online grant applications will be accepted from qualified small businesses in San Bernardino County for the county’s COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program.
The county has dedicated $30 million to assist small businesses with some of the costs associated with reopening following the coronavirus shutdown.
Among the requirements are: must have less than 100 employees, must be in business more than one year, must commit to comply with state and county health requirements.
Each business is eligible for $2,500 to assist with costs associated with meeting health requirements.
Grant recipients will be issued a window placard, indicating their compliance.
Applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis at https://bit.ly/3bxmst8.
Barber shop relocating
A sign posted on the temporarily closed barber shop in the Big Lots shopping in Chino states that the business is moving to El Centro Real Plaza, 12620 Central Ave. just south of its former location.
The name of the barber shop was not shown on its former location.
Souplantation buffets to close
Ninety-seven Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants, including a Souplantation in Chino Hills, have been permanently closed because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, company officials said in a May 8 statement to customers.
The company employed more than 4,400, according to the statement.
The Souplantation in Chino Hills – opened in summer 2014 – is located in The Commons at Chino Hills, southwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
Nordstrom Rack in to remain open
While Nordstrom plans to permanently close 16 of its full-line, high-end stores across the United States because of the coronavirus retail shutdown, there are no immediate plans to close any of its Nordstrom Rack discount stores, including one in Chino.
The local Nordstrom Rack is located in the Chino Spectrum Towne Centre on the south side of Grand Avenue in Chino.
Nordstrom stores slated to close in the Inland Empire are at The Galleria at Tyler in Riverside and Montclair Place in Montclair.
Food sought by real estate firm
As part of Keller Williams’ RED Day effort to help the local community, staff members of KW Vision Chino Hills real estate agency volunteered May 9 with Food For Life Ministry in Chino, helping to distribute food to those in need.
The KW Vision employees also plan to help out at Food for Life’s Saturday, May 23 food distribution at the ministry’s Chino warehouse.
The real estate company will collect food and donate it the first Tuesday of every month.
Residents may drop off food donations at KW Vision’s office at 15335 Fairfield Ranch Road, suite 100, Chino Hills.
Information: (562) 810-8020 or visit kw.com/kw/redday.
Business @ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business @ Breakfast meeting will be held online 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
The speaker and the topic for the meeting have not yet been determined.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82575212766.
‘Telehealth’ service offered
Canyon Ridge Hospital in Chino has launched its new “Telehealth” service, enabling virtual visits for behavioral health patients to participate in the hospital’s outpatient program.
Telehealth connects patients and clinicians over electronic means – including smart phones, tablets, or computers – with video, just as they would in person.
Canyon Ridge’s outpatient program provides treatment for people struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, self harm, bipolar disorder, psychosis, and anger issues.
Information: 590-4001 or canyonridgehospital.com
Chamber continues video project
An interview with the Chino Valley Champion’s publisher and co-owner Will Fleet is the latest in a series of business videos being produced by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce to detail how businesses are being affected by the coronavirus shutdown.
Other interviews include Deanna Margaritha from Infuzion Zone, Dr. Quynh Tran from Inland Family Optometry, Kari Voorhees from Voorhees & Ratzlaff Law Group, and Barbara Hale from Sycamore Academy charter school.
The videos can be viewed on the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
The Chamber is seeking businesses for four types of videos: How the Chamber has helped benefit your business, How your business is doing something above and beyond to support the community, How your business has been affected by COVID-19, and an information video where business owners give advice to other businesses on how to grow their business.
The videos are conducted via Zoom in an interview-style format, according to Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
Information: 627-6177.
Walmart offering ‘Express Delivery’
Walmart is now offering “Express Delivery,” a service that delivers items to customers’ doors in less than two hours.
Walmart accelerated the development of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, piloting Express Delivery in 100 stores since mid-April. The service will expand to nearly 1,000 stores early this month and will be available in nearly 2,000 stores in the following weeks.
The service costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers will only pay an additional $10 fee for each Express Delivery. Staff at the Walmart Supercenter in Chino did not answer calls so it is unknown if it offers the service. A spokesperson for the Walmart corporation was unable to determine if the Chino store is offering Express Delivery.
Property statement deadline extended
San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder Bob Dutton said recently that the deadline for certain businesses to file Business Personal Property Statements has been extended from May 7 to Monday, June 1. The extension is to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis to avoid tax penalties.
California’s Revenue and Taxation Code requires that every person, who on Jan. 1 of each year, owns, claims, possesses, or controls business property, such as machinery and equipment, office furniture and computers, must file a property statement.
Information: San Bernardino County Assessor’s Business Property Division at 382-3220 or by email at personalproperty@arc.sb county.gov.
