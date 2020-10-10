Threshold adds hangar
Threshold Aviation Group has acquired additional space at the Chino Airport to serve its growing list of clients in the area of jet purchases, management, maintenance, storage and flight operations.
Although the business was growing prior to the coronavirus pandemic and stalled in the early days of the crisis, it has become a cause for growth as people need to travel for their work and can’t do so commercially, according to a company news release.
“The fact is we needed more space before Covid-19 hit and then things looked somewhat bleak for awhile - even if someone wanted to fly, there was nowhere to fly to,” said Mark DiLullo, Founder and CEO. “Now people are looking for options to get to and from where they need to go and private aviation is a more reasonable option than ever due to health and safety concerns with flying commercial.”
The hangar the company acquired at the Chino Airport Commercial Complex is referred to as Hangar 1 and has approximately 50,000 square feet of open hangar space with an additional 8,000 square feet of office space and another 8,000 square feet of upstairs space primarily used for parts storage.
Threshold currently occupies Hangars 3 and 4.
The hangars serve different uses such as one of the hangars is used as a Fixed Base Operation (FBO) while others are used for airplane storage, machine shops and office space.
“The operation here is full service,” Mr. DiLullo said. Threshold plans to hire more employees to add to its 200-person crew and has a partnership to produce trainees through Chaffey College.
Hiring event Oct. 21
Allied Universal, a security and facility services company, is seeking to hire more than 100 security professionals at anopen house hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the company’s branch office at 4200 E. Jurupa Street, Suite #314 in Ontario.
Applicants can apply at https://jobs.aus.com/.
