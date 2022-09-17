Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two Business@Breakfast events this month at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21 and 28 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
•Sept. 21: Chris Foster on “Market outlook for 2022-23.”
•Sept. 28: A panel will speak on “Free business resources.” Information: chino valleychamber.com.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive. Information: chino valleychamber.com.
