Business Expo going virtual
This year’s Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will take place virtually in the month of November, said Chamber Executive Director Zeb Welborn.
“Participants will now be able to promote themselves through target marketing,” Mr. Welborn said. “This means that the Chamber will be using funds from your event registration to target specific audiences that your business serves.”
Annually, the Business Expo is held at The Shoppes at Chino Hills but has moved to an online format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Businesses will be featured on social media, Mr. Welborn said.
Information: tinyurl.com/CVBizMonth.
