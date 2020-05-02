Kennel has new name
Vinjon’s Kennel Chino has changed its name to Chino’s Caring Kennel, according to the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Blaz and Lewis families purchased the longtime pet kennel on Walnut Avenue in Chino in December 2017.
The new name will be reflected on the kennel’s website – www.chinoscaringken nel.com – on newsletters and business literature in the coming months, the kennel owners said.
Webinar Tuesday on coronavirus
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a webinar with local community leaders, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5 to discuss the impact of coronavirus on businesses.
To join the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/320725987
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
Amazon hiring for local warehouses
Electronic commerce company Amazon is currently hiring for entry-level, seasonal, full-time warehouse positions.
Amazon has local warehouses in Chino, Eastvale, Fontana and Rialto, offering day and night shifts.
Apply at amazon.force.com.
Survey on virus’s effect on business
The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board is conducting a survey of business owners to find out how the coronavirus has impacted the local economy and to help steer employers toward services and resources.
The survey is offered at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WDBCOVID19b.
Cheeseburgers for first-responders
Archibald’s restaurants, including a location in Chino Hills, is offering a free classic cheeseburger combo for first responders in uniform. The offer, for drive-thru or curbside pick-up, is for a limited time.
The Chino Hills restaurant is located at 15421 Fairfield Rancho Road.
Clinic available electronically
CVS pharmacy’s MinuteClinics, offering non-emergency healthcare inside stores, are now available by video conferencing to help residents obtain care while they shelter at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The E-Clinic visits allow patients to connect virtually with MinuteClinic practitioners who can evaluate, diagnose and treat common injuries, illnesses and skin conditions; manage chronic conditions; and prescribe medication when clinically appropriate.
To schedule an E-Clinic appointment, visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic.
Chamber begins video project
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has embarked on a video project to highlight Chamber businesses.
The Chamber is currently looking to conduct four types of videos: How the Chamber has helped benefit your business, How your business is doing something above and beyond to support the community, How your business has been affected by COVID-19, and an information video where business owners give advice to others on how to grow their business.
The videos will be conducted via Zoom in an interview-style format, according to Chamber President Zeb Welborn.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber, 627-6177.
Free meals for hospital staffs
Vita Italian Bar & Grill in Pomona has partnered with Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino, Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona to deliver free meals to feed the staff of those facilities for two weeks.
“As a locally owned restaurant, we would like to show our support and appreciation for all our heroes who are working as front-liners to fight COVID-19,” restaurant officials said.
Market extends wage benefit, hours
Stater Bros. Markets, including those in Chino and Chino Hills, are extending their additional $2 an hour wage incentive to employees through May 17.
The incentive – offered to employees who have had to work amid the coronavirus outbreak and panic buying – was to have ended May 3.
As of Monday, Stater Bros. markets modified their temporary operating hours to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The stores will continue to offer a senior shopping hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily.
This spring, the markets had limited their hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. so staff members would have extra time to clean and stock stores.
Newsletter for Chaffey alumni
Chaffey College, with campuses in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, has created the Chaffey College Alumni Panther Connections newsletter to feature alumni-owned businesses.
The newsletter will be emailed. Chaffey is also planning to feature some of the business news on its Panther social media.
Alumni should email Heather.Nishioka@chaffey.edu or call (310) 770-4006.
Unemployment contacts listed
Online applications are now being accepted for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help independent contractors, self-employed individuals and business owners and others who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
For information, visit https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/pandemic-unemployment-assistance.htm.
Other unemployment insurance claims may be filed online at https://www.edd.ca.gov/Unemployment/Filing_a_Claim.htm.
A self-service phone number is available at (866) 333-4606. Persons wanting to speak to a representative may call (800) 300-5616 (English) or (800) 326-8937 (Spanish). The California Employment Development Department has expanded its call center hours to seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Virus resource guide available
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce reported that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has put together a coronavirus resource guide for businesses at www.us chamber.com/coronavirus.
The guide includes workplace tips for employees, guidance for employers to plan and respond, customizable workplace flyers, preparedness checklists, travel health notices and guidance for businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.