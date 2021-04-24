Chino business honored by city
Domestic Diesel and Auto Service in Chino was named the April 2021 Business of the Month by the City of Chino. The business is located at 4588 Carter Court.
They have given to non-profit organizations, including Priceless Pets, the Let it Be Foundation and the Cancer Hope Foundation.
Shuttles available for vaccine sites
Omnitrans is offering free shuttle service to the COVID-19 vaccine site at the Ontario Convention Center from the Montclair Transit Center, 5091 Richton St., Montclair. The shuttle will operate every 40 minutes, starting at 9:25 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Riders must show proof of their vaccination appointment and wear face coverings while on the bus.
Information: omnitrans.org/vaccine.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in April, May, June and July. Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom.
•April 28: Peter Joseph, “Sales.”
•May 5: Yadira Dominguez, “Finding Quality Employees.”
•May 12: Shehzad Bhojani, “Supporting work-based learning to prepare students in San Bernardino County for the workforce.”
•May 19: Jennine Morel, “Better Bookkeeping.”
•June 2: Marijane Chuang and Chris Flores, “Moving your marketing to the vertical screen: Why your phone is all you need to get the job done.”
•June 9: Nicolette Wilson, “Mind, Body and Business.”
•June 16: Julia Estrada, “Navigating California’s Commercial Recycling Legislation”
•June 23: Kristina Gutierrez, Melissa Demirci and Peter Joseph, “How COVID-19 changed the way we problem solve.”
•June 30: Ross Gile, “Transform your Chamber listing from boring to soaring.”
•July 14: Martiza Gomez, “Marketing on Social Media.”
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections- How to use your network to build a personal advisory board.”
Information: (909) 627-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.