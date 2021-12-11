Business of the month named
The REC Shop Training Facility, a strength training and health enhancing facility in Chino, was recognized as Business of the Month during Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting. Owners Fani Marquez and Nibardo Marquez, who were raised in Chino, offer group fitness classes, personal training and powerlifting. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the REC Shop team creates an environment where people feel welcomed by their family-like culture.
Business@ Breakfast Dec. 15
Chino Valley Chamber will host a Business@Breakfast meeting at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino. The meeting can also be viewed online on Zoom. The link to the meeting can be found on chinovalleychamber.com.
Speaker will be Jin Liu, owner and CEO of LumColor.
Face coverings are required for the in-person meeting and participants are required to social distance.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber, (909) 627-6177.
Vaccines, bird trims, more at Kahoots
Low-cost vaccinations and pet services, including vaccine packages for dogs and kittens, dental cleaning, flea medication, testing, and wing and nail trims for small birds, will be offered at Kahoots Pet Store, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The clinic is supervised by a veterinarian.
Information: (909) 606-9567 or visit kahootsfeedandpet.com/services.
