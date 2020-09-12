Webinar planned for Sept. 29
Business owners can attend the free webinar “Preparing your Organization for Exporting” scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 to learn how to expend their customer base, export readiness assessment, market entry strategy and how to identify opportunities.
Registration is being accepted at Eventbrite.com and click on browse events.
Stater Bros. charity walk Oct. 4
Stater Bros. Charities and Inland Women Fighting Cancer invite the public to participate in the Virtual Believe Walk Sunday, Oct. 4 to support programs and services at local cancer fighting organizations.
There are three Stater Bros. stores in the Chino Valley – 4721 Riverside Drive, Chino; 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino; and 14250 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
The annual fundraising walk, which had taken place in downtown Redlands for the previous 12 years, has shifted to virtual this year.
“The way we gather for the Believe Walk may look and feel different this year but our mission remains the same, to care for cancer patients in our community,” said Nancy Negrette of Stater Bros. Charities.
A kick-off event will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. on Facebook at @believewalk and BelieveIE.com.
The program will include entertainment, raffle prizes, survivor stories, and announcements of contest winners and top fundraising teams/fundraisers.
Register or donate today at BelieveIE.com or text BELIEVE to 71777.
County offers $1,200 grant
San Bernardino County is offering $1,200 grants to business that relocated their operations to outdoor settings because of coronavirus pandemic rules.
Eligible businesses include, but not limited to, restaurants, shopping malls, nail and hair salons, barbershops, churches, fitness facilities and service businesses.
Deadline to apply is Oct. 31, or until all funds for the program have been allocated. Applications are being accepted at www.sbco vid19.org
Information: www.sbcovidbusiness@eda.sbcounty.org or 387-3911
