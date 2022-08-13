Ribbon cutting today
A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today (Aug. 13) for Tay Ho Restaurant, 3410 Grand Ave. Suite C, in Chino Hills.
Food, entertainment and prizes will be provided.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Business Awards dinner Aug. 17
The annual Business Awards and Recognition Dinner, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Cost is $75 for Chamber members, $95 for non-members. Information: (909) 627-6177.
Awards will be given to Chino Business of the Year, Chino Hills Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Chairman’s Award, Non-Profit of the Year Award, Outgoing Chair of the Board, Best Supporting Business of the Year, and the Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
New preschool at Heights Christian
Heights Christian School has a new preschool located at Inland Hills Church in Chino, 14670 Ramona Ave.
Residents are invited to a “meet and greet” to get to know the director and staff from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays until Aug. 25. No appointment is necessary.
Information: (714) 921-9070.
Tattoo parlor to open
Tenant improvement permits were issued in July by the City of Chino Hills for a 1,080-square-foot tattoo parlor called “Kultura Ink” to be located in the Chino Hills Promenade on Pipeline Avenue at the 71 Freeway, the shopping center where Little Caesars is located.
If approved, this would be the city’s first tattoo parlor. In 2004, the city restricted locations for tattoo parlors, but amendments were made to the code in 2019 that allowed tattoo stores in commercial zones, like permanent makeup and body piercing uses.
Solar and EV systems popular
Permits for photovoltaic systems, energy storage systems, and electrical vehicle charging systems continue to be very popular in Chino Hills, with a total of 88 permits issued in July for these systems, according to City of Chino Hills building official Winston Ward. He said these three permit types accounted for more than 45 percent of the permits issued last month.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Several Business@Breakfast meetings will take place over the next several weeks at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14280 Peyton Drive and on Zoom. The meetings, set for 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays, are hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Schedule
•Aug. 17: Renee Chew will speak about “Relay for Life.”
•Aug. 24: Elizabeth Skrzat of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District will speak on “Chino Basin 101: Intro to our local water supply.”
•Aug. 31: Reggie Thomas of Peake Potential will speak. A topic has not been announced.
•Sept. 7: Jim Gallagher of Dog Park for Chino Hills will speak on “Business Authenticity for Success.”
•Sept. 14: Jeff Fulkerson of FroBro Web Technologies will speak on “How to make sure your website isn’t terrible.”
Register for the in-person and online meetings at chi novalleychamber.com.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Send business news to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
