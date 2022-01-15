Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Breakfast@Business meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 19 and 26 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and on Zoom.
In-person attendees will be required to wear face coverings and remain six-feet apart, Chamber officials said.
•Jan. 19: Jim Maloney, a financial advisor for Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc., will speak on “How you and your business can become financially independent.”
•Jan. 26: Tee Lee, the founder of She is Foundation Network, will speak on “Ways for you and your business to stay motivated throughout 2022.”
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies
Three ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place this month in the Chino Valley. The events will be hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
•noon, Thursday, Jan. 20 for JoJo Nails, 13641 Central Ave. Suite D, Chino.
•10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 for Advanced Auto Parts, 4046 Grand Ave., Chino.
•1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 for Silverlake Ramen, 13865 City Center Drive Unit 3095 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Career fair Feb. 26
Baldy View ROP Career Training Center will host a community open house and job career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1501 S. Bon View Ave. in Ontario. Participants can explore career opportunities, receive free health screenings, experience live demonstrations, obtain community resources and tour medical programs. Food, performances and prizes will be offered. Information: baldyviewrop.com.
Non-profits can apply for grants
The City of Chino Hills invites nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, that primarily serve low-to-moderate income persons in Chino Hills, to apply for 2022-23 community devel-opment block grant (CDBG) funds.
The application and details about the program are on the city’s website at chinohills.org/CDBG.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20.
Those who need assistance in the application process may contact the city’s community services department at (909) 364-2710.
