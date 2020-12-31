Chino Hills ranks 9th in rising rent
An analysis by Advisor Smith, a business insurance resource, ranks Chino Hills No. 9 in cities where rents are rose the most in the country for 2020.
The report shows Chino Hills had an average rent of $2,727 this year, which is 10.9 percent higher than the 2019 average of $2,550.
“The data examined data on rental prices from Zillow and Apartment List from 540 U.S. cities to determine the cities where rents are falling and rising the fastest,” a news release stated. “In order to construct these lists, we first determined the average rental prices for studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom housing units in each city in 2019 and 2020.”
Rancho Cucamonga ranked third with a 13.2 increase ($2,120 in 2019 to $2,293 in 2020) and Murrieta ranked eighth at 11.1 percent ($2,161 in 2019 and $2,321 in 2020).
Avondale, Arizona ranked first with a 14.3 percent increase from $1,387 in 2019 to $1,517 in 2020.
Three California cities ranked in the top 10 in largest average rent decreases from 2019 to 2020, including San Francisco where average rent fell 26.4 percent to $2,081.
