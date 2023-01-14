Residents scramble to Billy’s Egg Farm in Chino

A national egg shortage created long lines at Billy’s Egg Farm, a family-owned drive-through egg store, Thursday morning on East End Avenue south of Riverside Drive.
The lines have been forming all week long.
The shortage and rising cost of eggs is the result of a nationwide bird flu known as Eurasian strain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which has been detected in backyard and domestic poultry flocks throughout several counties in California including San Bernardino County, according to the California Department of Agriculture.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have gone up by 59.9 percent since last month.
The egg dilemma has prompted numerous comments on social media, comparing the lines to COVID-testing lines and toilet paper hoarding during the pandemic. “This is an eggdemic,” said one person, and another said, “you’re not yoking.”
