Business@ Breakfast in July
Two Business@Breakfast virtual meetings hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays, July 15 and 22.
The July 15 meeting will have Kristina Gutierrez from Fresh Cut Catering sharing a cooking demonstration with healthier ingredients; and the July 22 meeting will feature Serena Chapman from Bright Prospect talking about the insights and actions of Bright Prospect in the response to COVID-19’s impact on students.
The meetings will be held at https://us02.web.zoom.us/j/82575212766
The meeting access number is 82575212786.
Spaces available for lease
Two spaces at the Chino Hills Plaza, located at Eucalyptus and Pipeline avenues in Chino, are available for lease.
The spaces at 14500 and 14582 Pipeline Ave. are available through Progressive Real Estate retail sales and leasing specialist Roxy Klein.
The 14500 Pipeline Ave. location is 2,050 square feet. The other location is 3,028 square feet.
Information: 457-0267.
Free business webinars offered
America’s SBDC California Network will host a free webinar for business owners to understand certification, contracting and procurement.
The webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15. Topic is “What is 8(A) Certification and am I a Good Fit.”
Information: https://ocies mallbusiness.org/.
