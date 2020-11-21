COVID compliant business program extended
San Bernardino County has extended its COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program with increased funding and adjusted eligibility criteria, officials announced Monday.
“It is looking to be a tough winter for our business owners who have been working so hard to stay open within strict operating restrictions and safety measures,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, whose office is located in Chino Hills. “We wanted to do everything we could to assist owners in offsetting some of their expenses, and that meant allowing businesses to receive more funds and increasing eligibility so that even more could participate.”
Businesses, or nonprofit organizations, with no more than 100 employees and which have been in business prior to January 1 are now eligible to receive funding, providing they demonstrate continued compliance with state and county public health orders, and incorporate safety and social distancing practices and measures in their business operations, Mr. Hagman said.
The amount funded is now $5,000 for an initial location and $2,000 for each additional location, with an additional amount of $2,500 for any business that is relocating operations to outdoors.
Business partners that participated in the program earlier this year will receive additional funding to bring their total allotment to these new levels.
Short Term Rentals and private schools are excluded from additional funding.
“When the program expired at the end of October, we recognized we still had a balance that hadn’t been claimed,” said Luther Snoke, the Chief Operating Officer for San Bernardino County. “With so many of our local restaurants and businesses going to be impacted by the colder months ahead, we wanted to make sure we gave our businesses every opportunity to get what they could out this program.”
Businesses that have not previously applied have until Dec. 13 to apply for funds.
As of this week, 5,125 businesses have been funded, and nearly $12.5 million has been distributed to eligible small businesses or nonprofits.
