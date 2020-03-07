Roscoe’s to host ‘St. Paddy’s Day’
Roscoe’s Famous Deli, 14700 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills, will hold its 10th annual St. Paddy’s Day parking lot celebration outside the restaurant at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The event will include a DJ, games, giveaways, and “shenanigans the Roscoe’s way.”
Corned beef and cabbage will be sold.
Free presentations at Staples in Chino
Three business presentations are scheduled this week at the Spotlight Space at Staples office supply store, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
“Learning Through Sensory Play – Kids Day at the Office” will be held 10 a.m. to noon today (March 7).
“How to Grow Your Business Using a Virtual Assistant” is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
“Complete Medicare 101” will be offered 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
The presentations are free. RSVP on Eventbrite or learn more at Staples.com/Spot light.
Wealth advisor recognized
Eric R. Glade of Chino Hills with Glade & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Diamond Bar, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program.
To earn the achievement, Mr. Glade established himself as one of the company’s top advisors.
He has 27 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
Business @ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s next Business @ Breakfast meeting will be 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The breakfast meeting is free to Chamber members and first-time guests. Cost to others is $10.
Information: 627-6177.
Membership meeting
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will have an ambassador and membership meeting for members only, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Chamber office, 13150 Seventh St., Chino.
Donations to children’s charity
The restaurant Dog Haus Chino Hills at 3330 Grand Ave., Suite A will donate $1 to the No Kid Hungry charity for every Secret Garden and Foolish Games cocktail purchased through April 30.
The two drinks were created by celebrity mixologist Phil Wills.
Local company to launch mouthwash
Chino Hills-based The Atilla Group will launch national sales for its single-use, disposable mouthwash product SWIGGLE on March 17.
The company plans to market and sell its brand to hotels, airlines and cruise lines, as well as for home use, and hopes to make it available to major retail outlets by the end of the year.
New restaurant in Chino
Shabu Wara, a Japanese fusion restaurant, held its grand opening March 6 at 13788 Roswell Ave. #188, Chino.
Diabetes meal planning class
A “Manage Diabetes with Meal Planning” class will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Pomona Valley Health Center, 1601 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont, room 275.
The free class will break down how meal planning and carbohydrate counting may lower the need for diabetes-related medications.
Registration and information: forhealthandliving.com/ivhpevents.
Martinis, massages at Oakmont
Industry professionals are invited to a Martinis & Massages event 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Oakmont Chino Hills senior residential facility, 14837 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The event, featuring a handcrafted martini and a complimentary chair massage, as well as tours of the facility, is being held to welcome the center’s new executive director Alexis Remington-Perez.
Reservations are required by Tuesday, March 24 to 606-3010. Space is limited.
‘All That Jazz’ dinner planned
Anthesis, a non-profit organization in Montclair that helps adults with disabilities find employment and have a full life, will honor its business partners at its 2020 Annual Dinner “All That Jazz,” 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 27 in Brinderson Hall at the Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave.
The event includes dinner and jazz by the Amanda Castro Band.
The 2020 honorees are Eric Flom, Participant of the Year; East Valley Water District, Employer of the Year; and Rising Stars Equestrian Therapy, Volunteer Site of the Year.
Tickets are $60 or a table of 10 for $550. Dress is business attire.
Reservations: 624-3555, ext. 223 or visit anthesis.us.
