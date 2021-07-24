Pet adoptions this weekend
Both PetSmart stores in the Chino Valley will offer on-site adoption of dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and various small animals in celebration of National Adoption Week this weekend. Complimentary adoption kits for dogs valued at $450 and adoption kits for cats valued at $300 will be given to adoptees. The animals are provided by humane societies and pet rescue organizations. The events will take place at PetSmart in Chino Hills, 13001 Peyton Drive, and PetSmart in Chino, at 11945 Central Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today (July 24); 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Information: petsmart.com.
Permits thrive in Chino
Residential construction in Chino continues to move forward with 164 single family dwellings and 154 multi-family units under construction, and 836 units approved for construction in the month of June, according to a city development services department report.
For business permits, 62 new business licenses were processed in June, with 21 located in the city and 24 companies not located in Chino but performing services to city businesses and residents.
Chino Hills business activity
Tenant improvement plans were submitted in June for a 3,067-square-foot interior remodel of the 85°C Bakery at the Crossroads Marketplace at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway, and for a 1,428-square-foot Pounds Off Medical Center at the Chino Hills Marketplace on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Tenant improvement permits were issued in May for a 31,633-square-foot Providence Medical Foundation at The Rincon on the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road and a 5,040-square-feet Septembers Tap Room and Eatery at the Santa Barbara Center at the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road.
Keller Williams grand re-opening
Keller Williams Realty in Chino Hills will host a ribbon-cutting grand reopening and casino night from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
The business is at 15335 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Information: (909) 287-7233 or email agentservices559@gmail.com.
