Business of the
month named
Riverside Grill was recognized as Chino’s January “Business of the Month” during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The restaurant, located at 5258 Riverside Drive, between Central Avenue and Seventh Street, opened in 1997.
‘Business of the Quarter’ awards
Businesses located in Chino and Chino Hills are eligible for a “Business of the Quarter” award sponsored by Fourth District County Supervisor Curt Hagman. Residents may nominate a business at bit.ly/2rEeQzC.
Winners will receive a commendation from the County of San Bernardino and will have an opportunity to bring attention to their facility with a tour.
Job fair
Jan. 25
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Registration is free for job seekers. Booth registration is $50 for chamber members, $100 for non-members.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com/jobfair.
Ribbon cutting
for First Bank
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 for First Bank, 13641 Central Ave. in Chino.
Tacos will be served.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
