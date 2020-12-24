CDBG grant applications
The City of Chino is accepting grant applications through Thursday, Jan. 7 from qualified non-profit and faith-based organizations wishing to receive community development funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Proposed projects must meet federal guidelines, benefit Chino residents and meet an identified priority in Chino’s 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan. The Consolidated Plan is posted on the city’s website, cityofchino.org.
Information and applications: cityofchino.org/cityhall/departments/communityde velopment/cdbg, or contact Pat Cacioppo, 334-3355 or pcacioppo@cityofchino.org
Farmers Market held Wednesdays
Vendors are selling holiday foods and craft items during the winter season at the Chino Hills Farmers Market 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, corner of Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
The market will be open Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Vendors sell hot food including tamales, tacos, and pupusas, fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, cold-pressed juice, roasted nuts, salsa, dog treats, pastries, jerky, and more.
