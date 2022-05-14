Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings Wednesdays in May and June from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found at chinovalleychamber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
•May 18: Brett Kopf, co-founder of Omella will speak on how to validate customer problems.
•May 25: Speakers David Harrison, Marijane Chuang, Craig Sunada, Deanna Margaritha and Sandy Graham will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Ribbon cutting June 14
A grand opening and a ribbon cutting for WERE Real Estate, 5847 Pine Ave., Unit B in Chino Hills will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the event.
‘Taste’ set for May 26
Food samples from more than 20 Chino Valley restaurants will be served at the Taste of the Chino Valley from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
Ticket sales will support the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
