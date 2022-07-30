Ribbon cutting postponed
A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled today (July 30) for Patrons Barber Parlour, located at 15855 Soquel Canyon Parkway, Suite 110, in Chino Hills, has been postponed. The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has not yet announced a make-up date.
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleycham ber.com.
Business Awards dinner Aug. 17
The annual Business Awards and Recognition Dinner, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
Cost is $75 for Chamber members, $95 for non-members. Information: (909) 627-6177.
Awards will be given to Chino Business of the Year, Chino Hills Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Chairman’s Award, Non-Profit of the Year Award, Outgoing Chair of the Board, Best Supporting Business of the Year, and Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Send business news to news@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
