$50 mammograms offered
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center (PVHMC) is offering $50 screening mammograms with no physician order or proof of insurance during breast cancer awareness month in October.
The mammograms will be offered in several locations including the Chino Hills facility and the hospital.
Today only (Oct. 1), those who receive a screening at the hospital will receive one mimosa, snacks, a gift, and breast cancer prevention education.
The screenings are available for women over 40 with no history of breast cancer in the past five years, no breast implants, and not experiencing breast problems.
To schedule an appointment at the Pomona Valley Health Center in Chino Hills, 2140 Grand Ave at Chino Hills Parkway, or the hospital, call (909) 469-9395.
Hotel to be run by 24/7 Hotels
The 119-room Holiday Inn Express Chino Hills will be operated by Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company.
The company is currently providing pre-opening services to the hotel, which is under construction at The Rincon Center on the northeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road.
It is adjacent to the Marriott Townplace Suite.
Free sausage samples in October
Hottinger Family Meats will offer freesausage sample tasting during the month of October to celebrate Oktoberfest from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays beginning today (Oct. 1).
The meat store, which has been in Chino for 72 years, is at 5437 Chino Ave., on the southeast corner of Chino Avenue and 11th Street.
Information: (909) 628-2568.
Business Expo set for Oct. 22
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13290 City Center Drive.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
