Economic Forecast lunch July 15
Several Chamber of Commerce organizations from Southern California, including the Chino Valley chamber, will host the 2022 Economic Forecast luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15 at Eagle Glen Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway in Corona.
In addition to Chino Valley, the Corona, Brea, Murrieta-Wildomar, Lake Elsinore and Yorba Linda chambers will host the event.
Cost is $75 for chamber members, or $125 for non-members. Information: (909) 627-6177.
Send business items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
