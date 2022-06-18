Fitness, office permits issued
The City of Chino Hills has issued tenant improvement permits for a 1,968-square-foot F45 Fitness Center to be located at The Rincon retail center on the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, where the Marriott Hotel is located.
Tenant improvement permits were also issued for a 12,370-square-foot business called Tailored Space Executive Suites to be located on the second floor of The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
The business provides companies with office spaces and suites without leases and will occupy a portion of the vacant space left by Jacuzzi Brands corporate headquarters.
Paris Baguette, Zumiez coming
Tenant improvement plans have been submitted to the City of Chino Hills for a 2,483-square-foot Paris Baguette Bakery Café at the Rolling Ridge Plaza on the southeast corner of Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive.
The bakery café will occupy a portion of the space left by JoJo’s Pizza Kitchen.
Tenant improvement plans were also submitted for a 2,354-square-foot Zumiez clothing store at The Shoppes of Chino Hills, in a portion of the space vacated by Charming Charlie women’s accessories.
May Business of the Month
Chino Florist and Gifts, a family-owned business at 12968 Central Ave., was selected as City of Chino’s Business of the Month for May.
The business was honored at the city council meeting on June 7.
“This flower and gift shop has been a staple in Chino for over 80 years,” said Mayor Eunice Ulloa. “They were the first flower shop in the city.”
June Business of the Month
Graphic Details, Inc., a business specializing in signs, banners, vehicle and storefront graphics, and print media design located at 14122 Central Ave., was selected as the City of Chino’s Business of the Month for June.
Job fair June 21
The Chino Valley Job Fair will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Businesses that are members of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce can register for a table for $50. Non-member tables are $100.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com/jobfair.
Chamber re-opening, mixer
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a re-opening and new member mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Chamber, 13150 Seventh St., Chino. There is no cost for Chamber members. Cost is $20 for non-members.
Participants can see the upgrades to the office.
Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Business@ Breakfast events
A Business@Breakfast event, hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, and on Zoom.
Speakers Christina Gagnier, Melissa Petrofsky and a representative from Askandar Law Firm will speak on “Best Legal Advice for your Business.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Economic Forecast lunch July 15
Several Chamber of Commerce organizations from Southern California, including the Chino Valley chamber, will host the 2022 Economic Forecast luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15 at Eagle Glen Golf Club, 1800 Eagle Glen Parkway in Corona.
In addition to Chino Valley, the Corona, Brea, Murrieta-Wildomar, Lake Elsinore and Yorba Linda chambers will host the event.
Cost is $75 for chamber members, or $125 for non-members. Participants can also add $40 (members) or $45 (non-members) to play golf.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber President Zeb Welborn, (909) 627-6177 or zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com.
