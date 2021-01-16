Small business webinars planned
Several free small business webinars, sponsored by the City of Chino, are planned this month.
Webinars are:
•Small Business Taxes Made Simple, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
•Level-Up Your Marketing: Level Two, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
•How to Use Zoom for Your Business, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22.
•2021 SCORE Entrepreneurial Leadership Workshop - Marketing Plan, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
•Human Resource Laws and Regulations, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
•Level-Up Your Marketing: Level Three, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The webinars are conducted by the Chaffey College Workforce Training Institute, the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center, Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, SCORE, or the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board.
To register, call the City of Chino at 334-3254.
Business@Breakfast Feb. 3
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business@Breakfast meeting on Zoom from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Topic will be “How to Get Positive Reviews on Yelp & Google to Grow Your Business.”
Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call 628-5501.
