Franchise fees waived
Juice It Up!, a smoothie, raw juice and super fruit bowl chain with stores in Chino and Chino Hills, began waiving both royalty and marketing fees for their franchise partners in mid-March and are expected to continue that support through the end of this month in response to the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the restaurant industry.
‘Virus impact’ webinar topic
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a webinar with local community leaders, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 to discuss the impact of coronavirus on businesses.
To register for the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/320725987
Information: chinovalleychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
Resource guide available
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce reported that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has put together a coronavirus resource guide for businesses at www.us chamber.com/coronavirus.
The guide includes workplace tips for employees, guidance for employers to plan and respond, customizable workplace fliers, preparedness checklists and guidance for businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.