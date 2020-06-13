Manna Donuts to close
Manna Donuts, which has been in business at 2923 Chino Ave. in Chino Hills for 30 years, will close at the end of the month.
A $700 rise in rent is cited as the reason to close the business, said Ron Collosi, a friend of the owners, who said they would have gladly signed another five-year lease, but a 20 percent increase in rent to more than $4,200 a month was the primary reason to close.
“Manna’s has suffered through the pandemic with the loss of business from Chino Hills morning commuters, school age families, churches and businesses,” Mr. Collosi said.
Goodwill reopens in Chino Hills
The Goodwill store at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills has reopened, but the Chino store at 12158 Central Ave. will remain closed until further notice.
Hours of operation in Chino Hills will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other Goodwill stores that have reopened include Pomona, Hemet, Victorville, Lake Elsinore, Norco, Pasadena and Redlands.
Harkins Theatre may open in July
Harkins Theatre in Chino Hills announced on its Facebook page it will open a couple of weeks in advance of “Tenet,” a spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan scheduled for release July 17, and other movies Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984.
The theatre is selling Harkins popcorn and nacho party packs this weekend for curbside pickup.
Restaurants may call city for help
Restaurants in Chino Hills that need to use outdoor space in front of their business to set up tables during the pandemic may contact the city’s community development department for assistance.
Mayor Art Bennett said the city needs to do whatever it takes to help business owners get back on their feet.
Call the community development department at 364-2740.
Party Kingdom to reopen
Indoor amusement park Party Kingdom reopened at 3937 Schaefer Ave. at Pipeline Avenue in Chino June 12.
The facility includes a trampoline park, toddler fun zone and an obstacle course of slides for open play and children’s parties.
Because of coronavirus, all tickets must be purchased on the website and there is a 25-children maximum per two-hour session and one adult per family.
The facility will be closed for one hour between sessions for cleaning.
Information: partykingdomchino.com or call 628-9900.
