Business@Breakfast meeting
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce w ill host several Business@Breakfast meetings from 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in the month of March.
Meetings are held at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and online on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found at chinoval leychamber.com.
Speakers are:
•March 16: Chamber President Zeb Welborn will speak on the benefits of being a Chino Valley Chamber member.
•March 23: Katie Stout, a business development account executive, will speak on “How you can get your business back in balance.”
•March 30: Speaker to be announced. The topic will be “How to get funds to grow your business in 2022.”
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Pizza and Politics March 24
Jared Liu-Klien, a public policy manager at Southern California Gas Company, will speak on how a legislative bill is developed and turned into a law at a Pizza and Politics luncheon at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Cost is free to Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce members or $10 for non-members.
The event can also be viewed virtually on Zoom.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
