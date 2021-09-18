Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings on Zoom at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few weeks.
•Sept. 22: Rita Saikali of Boutique Digital Marketing will speak on “How can digital marketing help your business.”
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen will speak on “Discovering no cost business services.”
•Oct. 6: Nicole Ramos of Omnitrans will speak on “Omniride Service.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Business Expo set for Sept. 25
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Local businesses will showcase their offerings and services and live music and entertainment will take place. The event is free to attend.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or call (909) 627-6177.
Virtual ‘Believe Walk’ Oct. 3
Stater Bros. markets and Inland Women Fighting Cancer will host a virtual “Believe Walk” on Sunday, Oct. 3 with proceeds benefitting programs and services at local cancer-fighting organizations.
“The health and well-being of our community continues to be our top priority, and out of abundance of caution, due to COVID-19, the walk will take place virtually for the second consecutive year,” said Stater Bros. spokeswoman Charlotte Wall.
The free event will feature a photo scavenger hunt, a 30-day fitness challenge and a pet photo-video challenge.
Participants can earn exclusive Believe Walk rewards for reaching fundraising milestones, the spokeswoman said.
A virtual kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. on Facebook and can be found at @believewalk or believewalk.com.
Recognition dinner Oct. 13
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Awards and Recognition Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Yanks Air Museum, 15121 Stearman Drive, at the Chino Airport, in Chino.
“We will be recognizing numerous businesses and business leaders from across the Chino Valley and introducing the new Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors,” a Chamber statement read. Full details are still being finalized.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
