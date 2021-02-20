Infuzion Zone honored
Infuzion Zone in Chino Hills was named the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Chino Hills Business of the Year for 2020, the Chamber announced Tuesday.
The business is an indoor laser tag and family fun center at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 400.
“Infuzion Zone’s owner, Deanna Margaritha, is the embodiment of grit, perseverance, and determination,” according to a Chamber statement. “Despite mandated closures, Deanna has succeeded in providing a variety of virtual experiences, including Parties to Go, and Paint Nights, each of which has allowed her to continue providing fun experiences for the Chino Valley community.”
Business@Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings in February, March and April. Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. on Zoom.
•Feb. 24: Carlos Huayanca will speak on “How to Thrive, Not Just Survive During and Post COVID-19.”
•March 3: Jim Gallagher will speak on “Four Ways to Make Businesses More Purposeful.”
•March 10: Hazel Beck will speak on “Kickstart Your Business.”
•March 17: Ryan Niesen will speak on “Utilizing Workforce Services to Find Quality Employees.”
•March 24: Eric Hasanoff will speak. Topic to be announced.
•March 31: Vola Rossi will speak on “Business Schmoozing is Real.”
•April 7: Gabriel Sirlopu will speak. Topic to be announced.
•April 14: Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons will speak on “Crime Stats Related to Businesses in the City.”
•April 21: Patrick Flaherty will speak on “Sales.”
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com or 627-6177.
Pharmacies offering COVID tests
COVID-19 testing is being offered at certain pharmacies in the Chino Valley:
•Rite-Aid in Chino Hills at 15890 Soquel Canyon Parkway
•Chino Hills CVS Pharmacy at 3290 Chino Hills Parkway at Peyton Drive
•Walgreens at 12490 Central Avenue in Chino
•Sav-on pharmacies at the two Chino Hills Albertsons, one at 13181 Peyton Drive and the other at 15970 Los Serranos Country Club.
Rite-Aid, a nationwide pharmaceutical chain has opened up additional no-charge testing sites, bringing its total to 460 stores.
All testing sites will continue to use the self-swab nasal test, which will be overseen by a pharmacist.
Those who are looking to be tested are required to register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule an appointment.
