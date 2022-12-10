More leases
confirmed
Leases for Nekter Juice Bar, Sports Clips Haircuts, Wing Stop, UPS, and Mathnasium, a math tutoring company, have been confirmed for the Town Center at The Preserve which is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
Five leases are still pending.
Other businesses at the Town Center will include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kenwood’s Kitchen & Tap, Cold Stone Creamery, and 7 Miles Tea Lab.
Chino Hills
center proposed
A mixed development commercial center is being proposed on a long dormant property directly south of The Rincon retail center and across the street (east) of Chino Hills High School.
Formerly known as the Heritage Professional Center, the project was approved in 2008 by the Chino Hills City Council to include medical offices, a hospital, retail, and a hotel, but after market shifts, an application has been submitted that would change the site plan. The new proposal includes 15 one-story office buildings, two one-story 23,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing buildings, and one 18,000-square-foot retail for a total of 187,650 square feet of buildings.
A zone change from general commercial to specific plan would be required, along with a general plan land use change from commercial to business park.
City planners are in the final stages of completing the specific plan and environmental documents.
The project will come before the Planning Commission next year.
Winter wonderland
at Chino business
A winter wonderland will be hosted by Empower Wealth Builders Inc. from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5490 Philadelphia St., Unit C, Chino.
The event will include a free family photo, crafts for children, and candy cane giveaways.
Information: (909) 437-0300.
Holiday luncheon Dec. 14
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Vellano Estate, 2441 Vellano Club Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $65 for chamber members, $80 for non-members.
Registration is available at chinovalleychamber.com.
Santa Claus coming
to pet store
Santa Claus is coming to Kahoots Pet Store in Chino Hills from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway next door to Dollar Tree in the Chino Hills Marketplace. Children and animals may get their photos taken with Santa. There is no cost.
Send business items to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.