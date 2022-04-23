Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings during April, May and June.
Meetings are held 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found on the Chamber’s website at chinovalleycham ber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
Schedule
•April 27: A panel will discuss Top Tips on Marketing Your Business in 2022.
•May 25: A panel will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
‘Taste’ set for May 26
Food samples from more than 20 Chino Valley-area restaurants will be served at this year’s Taste of the Chino Valley, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
“This year, the Taste of the Chino Valley will kick off #CVRestaurantMonth where we will encourage our community to visit local restaurants throughout the month of June,” the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce said in a statement on its website.
Ticket sales will support the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
