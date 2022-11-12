Ribbon cutting
Nov. 16
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for TailoredSpace will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 13925 City Center Drive, Suite 200, located in The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Appetizers and door prizes will be provided. Reservations can be made by emailing jenina@tailoredspace.com.
Holiday luncheon Dec. 14
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Vellano Estate, 2441 Vellano Club Drive in Chino Hills. Cost is $65 for chamber members, $80 for non-members.
Unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items will be collected.
Registration is available at chinovalleychamber.com.
Business@
Breakfast meeting
Ricardo Palacio of Palaciobox will speak on virtual assistance at a Business@Breakfast meeting, scheduled for 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
The Chamber will host a free Business@Breakfast focus group from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the fourth-floor conference room at Kings Realty Building, 14726 Ramona Ave., Chino.
A presentation from Annual Profit Strategies will take place, focusing on optimizing and doubling profits in seven to 10 months. Registration is required at annualprofitstrategiescoaching.com/focus group.
