ONT third in COVID-19 recovery
Southern California’s Ontario International Airport experienced the third-highest recovery rate among U.S. airports in August, welcoming up to 43 percent of the air travelers it handled a year ago.
The Ontario International Airport Authority stated nearly 200,000 passengers traveled through the airport in August, about two-fifths of the total number of passengers compared to August last year. Domestic travelers totaled more than 193,000 and international passengers more than 3,000.
During the first eight months of the year, ONT greeted more than 1.7 million passengers, with domestic and international travelers totaling more than 1.6 million and 72,000, respectively.
The TSA data, compiled on a weekly basis, showed that by late August the airport had recovered 43 percent of its passenger volume from August last year.
Freight shipments grew to 70,000 tons last month, an increase of almost seven percent compared to August 2019. Over the first eight months of the year, freight tonnage was more than 570,000 tons, a nearly 20 percent increase over the same period in 2019.
Shipments of U.S. mail, which had declined for much of the year, increased 32 percent in August. Freight and mail shipments combined grew more than 7.5 percent for the month and 18 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Kaiser becomes carbon neutral
Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated, nonprofit health system with 4.7 million members in Southern California, has become the first health care system in the United States to achieve carbon-neutral status.
With its longstanding commitment to improving conditions that lead to poor health, Kaiser Permanente has prioritized sustainability to contribute to and catalyze a green future free of the extreme climate conditions currently harming so many Americans.
This move to carbon neutrality eliminates the organization’s 800,000-ton annual carbon footprint, the equivalent of taking 175,000 cars off the road. The U.S. health care industry overall is responsible for roughly 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The certification applies to its Scope 1 emissions (direct emissions from sources it owns or controls) and Scope 2 emissions (emissions attributable to the electricity it consumes), as well as select Scope 3 emissions (emissions from sources it does not directly own or control), including corporate travel.
In order to reach this milestone, Kaiser Permanente first improved energy efficiency in its buildings, installed on-site solar power and made long-term purchases of new renewable energy generation.
