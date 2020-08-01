Restaurant Month begins
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Restaurant Month in August to help support local establishments hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Chamber President Zeb Welborn said.
“We want to do all we can to support our local restaurants,” Mr. Welborn said.
He said Chamber members can participate in the event for free, and non-chamber members can participate for $360.
“We will be buying gift cards at your restaurants and encouraging our community to visit your restaurant throughout the month to win those gift cards as prizes,” Mr. Welborn said.
Customers are asked to share their dining experience on social media using the hashtag CVRestaurant Month and tag the restaurant and the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: chinoval leychamberofcommerce.com.
$15 million grant for pediatrics unit
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will construct a 15-bed pediatric inpatient unit with funds from a $15 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA) to expand access to healthcare for pediatric patients.
The unit will replace the hospital’s 34-bed pediatric unit.
“While the new unit will hold fewer beds, the layout will allow the hospital to provide safer more modern and efficient care in private and semi-private rooms,” said a hospital spokesperson. “It will continue to be staffed by pediatric hospitalists and neonatologists through an affiliation with CHOC Children’s.
Nine rooms will be private and three will be semi-private that can accommodate large families, sibling admissions and surge capacity.
Construction is expected to be completed in December 2022.
Planet Beach tan salon reopens
Planet Beach tanning salon at 13890 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills near Grand Avenue has reopened on an appointment basis. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
“We feel extremely fortunate to be able to welcome our customers back to the shop,” said a spokesperson in an email. “These past few weeks have been challenging for everyone. We will remain focused on keeping our employees and customers safe, healthy and informed.”
The spray and spa salon offers red light therapy, UV and spray tans, hydration, and other services.
Information: 465-9911.
