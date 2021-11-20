Cakes by mail for Christmas
The Boys Republic Culinary Department is offering a “Sock it to Me Cake” and a “Chocolate Thunder” bundt cake that can be sent through the mail as Christmas gifts.
The Sock it to Me Cake is a breakfast cake with cream, cinnamon and sugar garnished with chopped walnuts, and the Chocolate Thunder is a bundt cake with chocolate chips. The cakes, made by the students in the school’s student bakery, cost $24.99 each, including tax and shipping. To ensure Christmas delivery, order by Dec. 9 by calling (909) 628-1217, ext. 267, or visit bak ery.boysrepublic.org.
Business of the month award
The City of Chino recognized the Chino Valley Medical Center as the business of the month at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Chino Valley Medical Center, established in 1972, includes a 112-bed community hospital that offers emergency services, an intensive care unit, radiological and laboratory services, and a comprehensive suite.
Grand opening Nov. 30
Septembers Taproom and Eatery at 15912 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. The restaurant serves drinks, appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers.
Ribbon cutting Dec. 1
Chino Valley Chamber will host a ribbon cutting ceremony from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at American Solar Advantage, 13348 Monte Vista Ave., in Chino.
The event will feature entertainment, refreshments and raffles.
Ham, turkeys at barbershop fair
Michael’s Deluxe Barbershop will host its first holiday meal drive, called the “Holiday Meal Run” at 11 a.m. today (Nov. 20) at 11732 Central Ave. in Chino at the southwest corner of Central and Francis avenues in the Francis Center.
Several organizations will deliver hams and turkeys for distribution to those in need.
The event will feature classic cars, entertainment, music, and food vendors.
Information: (951) 525-8233.
