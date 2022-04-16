Santa Barbara fully leased
Tenant improvement permits were recently issued by the City of Chino Hills for a 1,134-square-foot Patrons Barber Parlor in the Santa Barbara retail center at the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road. This is the final tenant to occupy the plaza which is now fully leased, according to Chino Hills Building Official Winston Ward. The retail center also includes a Starbucks, Squeeze In restaurant, Septembers Taproom and Eatery, and others.
Driftstone opens In Preserve
KB Home has announced the grand opening of Driftstone at The Preserve, a new single-family housing development in The Preserve on Trailblazer Avenue near Discovery Park. The development features homes of between three to five bedrooms, between 2,100 and 2,800 square feet, and starting at the low $900,000s. The sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and tours by appointment.
Information: kbhome.com.
Businesses eligible for grants
San Bernardino County is offering COVID-19 relief grants in the amount of $2,500 to business owners with five or less full-time employees. Funds can be used for local permit renewals, purchasing new certified equipment, and payment of debt accrued as a result of COVID. Businesses must have been in operation prior to Dec. 31, 2019.
To apply, visit selectsbcounty.com. For assistance, email grants@eda.sbcounty.gov.
Ribbon cutting April 18
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 18 at 15709 Euclid Ave., Suite C in Chino.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled several Business@Breakfast meetings during April, May and June.
Meetings are held 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills and on Zoom.
The Zoom link can be found on the Chamber’s website at chinovalleychamber.com.
Registration for the in-person and online meetings can also be found on the website.
Schedule
•April 20: Speaker will be Rose Study of Roses Say.
•April 27: A panel will discuss Top Tips on Marketing Your Business in 2022.
•May 25: A panel will discuss Best Advice for Networking and Partnerships.
•June 29: A panel will speak on Best Legal Advice for Your Business.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Mixer scheduled for April 28
A Young Professionals Mixer will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Urban Fish Taco, 13865 City Center Drive, Suite 3093, at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Participants can attend free and network with business owners in the Chino Valley.
Registration is available at chinovalleychamber.com.
