From Bombay Blues to Vdesi
The City of Chino Hills issued tenant improvement permits in August to Vdesi Restaurant proposed for the Gordon Ranch shopping center on Chino Hills Parkway near Eucalyptus Avenue. The 3,994-square-foot restaurant will occupy the space where the former Bombay Blues Indian Restaurant was located.
Ribbon cutting Sept. 30
A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 for Beauty Masters Supply, 12345 Mountain Ave., Suite L, Chino. The event will be hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Food and refreshments will be available. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Student Pathway program
Students in the Chino Valley Unified School District can apply for internships or job shadowing through the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Student Pathway Program.
Businesses or students interested in the program can email ntabatabai@chinovalleychamber.org.
Business@ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Business@Breakfast event at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive and on Zoom.
A panel will speak on “Free Business Resources.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
