Cakes by mail for Christmas
The Boys Republic Culinary Department is offering a “Sock it to Me Cake” and a “Chocolate Thunder” bundt cake that can be sent through the mail as Christmas gifts.
The Sock it to Me Cake is a breakfast cake with cream, cinnamon and sugar garnished with chopped walnuts, and the Chocolate Thunder is a bundt cake with chocolate chips. The cakes, made by the students in the school’s student bakery, cost $24.99 each, including tax and shipping. To ensure Christmas delivery, order by Dec. 9 by calling (909) 628-1217, ext. 267, or visit bak ery.boysrepublic.org.
Appreciation breakfast set
The second annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Papachino’s Restaurant in Chino to honor the Chino and Chino Hills police departments and the Chino Valley Fire District.
“Those who serve and protect we are going to serve and say thanks,” said organizer Trina Tudrick, an employee of Papachinos, located at 14501 Ramona Ave., at Eucalyptus Avenue.
A pep rally will be held from 6 to 7 a.m. in front of the restaurant. Coffee and hot cocoa will be available to the public.
Rancho Del Chino Rotary, Canabru Coffee and Boys Republic will also serve as hosts of the event.
Ms. Tudrick said community members can drop off Dollar Tree store gift cards and handmade cards of appreciation before the event.
First responders who live in Chino or Chino Hills but work for departments outside the Chino Valley are also invited. Information: Ms. Tudrick, (909) 330-6071.
Business award winners named
Several businesses were honored at last month’s Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and Recognition Dinner at Yanks Air Museum at the Chino Airport.
Awards were given to Chino Valley YMCA, Non-Profit of the Year; Ontario International Airport, Best Supporting Business of the Year; Jeff Vaka, Chairman’s Award; Deanna Margaritha, Ambassador of the Year; Heather Parsons, Above and Beyond Award; Transtech Engineers, Inc., Chino Business of the Year; Roses Say, Chino Hills Business of the Year; David Kramer, Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
