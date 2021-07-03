Retired NFL kicker to appear
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Cat Café Rescue will host an open house and ribbon cutting with refreshments and tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at 3560 Grand Ave., upstairs Suite J, behind Sprouts Market.
Retired Los Angeles Rams placekicker Mike Lansford (1982 to 1990), one of seven barefoot kickers in NFL history, will sign photos and provide giveaways. Residents can bring T-shirts and footballs to be autographed.
The goal of Cat Café Rescue is to provide homes for rescued cats. Residents make reservations to play with or cuddle the cats.
Children under 10 are free. Proceeds go for medical and adoption costs.
The rescue works with the adjacent Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic to get the cats ready for ownership.
Information: (909) 354-2695.
Cyn in the City returns July 22
Cyn in the City will return after a long COVID hiatus for a night of shopping, music, and prizes from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., in Chino Hills. All women in the community are invited to browse and shop from more than 50 vendors selling clothing, skin care products, craft items, purses, jewelry, candles, cosmetics, and services.
The event is free. Dinner is available for purchase and a no-host bar is available.
Cyn in the City offers social and network opportunities for gals.
Business@ Breakfast meetings
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Business@Breakfast meetings at 7:45 a.m. Wednesdays during the next few months.
•July 14: Maritza Gomez, “Marketing on Social Media.”
•July 21: Deanna Margaritha, Glenda Chavez, Jim Gallagher and Raziel Arcega, “The benefits of connections–how to use your network to build a personal advisory board.”
•Aug. 18: Janise Graham, “Exit Strategy.”
•Sept. 15: Dee Ann Chandler, “Level-Up Your Marketing.”
•Sept. 29: Ryan Niesen, “Discovering No-Cost Business Services.”
•Oct. 6: Hazel Beck, “VBOC and Boots to Business Overview.”
Information: (909) 627-6177 or chinovalleychamber.com.
