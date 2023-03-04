Butcher shop
now open
Brunk’s Butchery, which sells ribeye, tenderloin, filet mignon, and other cuts of meat, charcuterie boards, cheese, and deli sandwiches opened last week at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. The 2,374-square-feet store is near Panera Bread and occupies the former Smashburger.
Chaffey College to celebrate 140 years
Chaffey College, which has campuses in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, will host celebrations on all three campuses for its 140th anniversary. The Chino campus, located 5897 College Park Ave. will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
Tax preparation at
Carolyn Owens
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will hold free tax preparation services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday until April 18 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., in Chino.
There is no age, income, or AARP Membership requirement. Service is provided by IRS-certified volunteers on a first come, first served basis.
Appointments are not needed. Information: taxaide.aarpfoundation.org
Business@
Breakfast meetings
Several Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business@Breakfast meetings will be held in March and April.
Meetings will take place from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, Room B, 14250 Peyton Drive or on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the Chamber’s website, chinovalleychamber.com.
•March 15: Kavita Bhatia of Acreage Real Estate on “Leasing your business space 101.”
•March 22: Jeff Vaka of Ultimate Source on “How I Built This.”
•March 29: Speakers Renay Mehta of the Chino Valley Chamber, Rhonda Brogdon of ServPro Chino-Chino Hills, Manual Zavala of Student Hires, and D’Andre Lampkin of Care Staff Professionals on “Employee Recruitment and Retention.”
•April 5: Chino Valley Chamber staff will give an update on the Chamber.
•April 12: Dario Rodriguez of El Clasificado on “Expectations of Digital Advertising.”
•April 19: Hector Arias of Fantastic Cleaning Service on “Intro to Business.”
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 627-6177.
Ribbon cuttings scheduled
Ribbon cuttings for two businesses will be held next week by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The first will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 6 for Chaos Bubble Shoppe, 3626 Grand Ave., Suite A, in the Gateway Village shopping center in Chino Hills.
The second is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for Everbowl, a tea shop, 3935 Grand Ave., Suite E, in the Chino Spectrum Town Center.
Send business news to news@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
